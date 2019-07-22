Reminder: Anderson County’s 1st-ever ‘Pet Expo’ Saturday

The Anderson County Animal Rescue Foundation has partnered with the Museum of Appalachia, the Anderson County Chamber of Commerce and the Community Bank of East Tennessee to present the county’s first-ever “Pet Expo.”

The event will take place on Saturday, July 27th, from 9 am to 3 pm at the Museum of Appalachia, and the afternoon’s events will be free to the public. The day begins with a breakfast at the Museum, featuring a host of speakers, including Lt. Governor Randy McNally of Oak Ridge, and representatives from the UT’ Veterinary School’s Human-Animal Bond in Tennessee–or HABIT–group; dog trainer Manuela Connaster; representatives from the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley and the UT Veterinary School. Admission to the breakfast will be $15.

Following breakfast, there will be several outdoor Expo demonstrations beginning at 11:30 am, including how to prevent kids from being bitten by dogs, an Anderson County Sheriff’s Department K9 demonstration, basic dog obedience training, and service dog etiquette, in addition to opportunities to adopt a pet and and the chance to check out booths from various animal welfare organizations, animal-oriented businesses, rescue groups and more.

The Foundation is seeking sponsors for the event as well as both non-profit, and for-profit vendors looking to set up booths at the Pet Expo, which will raise money to support the Anderson County Animal Rescue Foundation and its mission to provide a safe environment for all animals. The cost of the booth is tax deductible as the Foundation is a 501c(3) non-profit organization.

You can find out much more about the event, the sponsorship and booth opportunities by visiting this website.

You can also find out more by visiting Facebook and searching for “Anderson County Animal Rescue Foundation.”

To contact the Foundation, send an email to ACARF2018@gmail.com.