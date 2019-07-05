Home / Community Bulletin Board / Ramsey House to host Regency Tea

Ramsey House to host Regency Tea

Jim Harris 28 mins ago Community Bulletin Board Leave a comment 11 Views

Saturday, July 27, Historic Ramsey House Regency Tea from 2-4 pm

Don your best Regency-inspired period dress for a Jane Austen inspired Regency Tea at Historic Ramsey House, 2614 Thorngrove Pike, Knoxville! An afternoon tea will be served, as well as Jane Austen readings, tea blending, dressing a Regency man & more!Regency dress encouraged, but not required! Reservations required. Tickets may be purchased at the ticket link below or by calling 865-546-0745.  To reserve your seat: https://squareup.com/store/historic-ramsey-house  Ticket Price: $30 ($25 members)

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Food distribution in Rocky Top July 12th

Anderson County Community Action Commission along with Second Harvest will have FREE food to give …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.