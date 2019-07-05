Ramsey House to host Regency Tea

Saturday, July 27, Historic Ramsey House Regency Tea from 2-4 pm
Don your best Regency-inspired period dress for a Jane Austen inspired Regency Tea at Historic Ramsey House, 2614 Thorngrove Pike, Knoxville! An afternoon tea will be served, as well as Jane Austen readings, tea blending, dressing a Regency man & more!Regency dress encouraged, but not required! Reservations required. Tickets may be purchased at the ticket link below or by calling 865-546-0745. To reserve your seat: https://squareup.com/store/historic-ramsey-house Ticket Price: $30 ($25 members)