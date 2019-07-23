Poker Run Saturday to benefit Anderson, Morgan County Volunteer rescue Squads

Windrock Park will host a Poker Run this Saturday, July 27th, to benefit the Volunteer Rescue Squads in both Anderson and Morgan counties.

Registration for the poker run will be held from 7:30 to 9:30 am Saturday at the shed at the upper trailhead, and the entry fee will be $15 per hand, with the opportunity to purchase more than one hand. The Poker Run itself begins at 9:30 am with five checkpoints on the property and no set route to follow.

The First Place prize is $1000 and a set of tires, second place receives a set of tires and third place will receive a Windrock Park Prize Pack.

Following the ride, stick around for the Summer Shindig Concert featuring Chris Janson, Maddie & Tae, and local musician Matt Stillwell.