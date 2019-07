Plans for new AC Animal Shelter to be unveiled Thursday

Anderson County Mayor Terry Frank will unveil the architectural plans for the new Anderson County Animal Shelter during an event Thursday evening in Oak Ridge.

The event will be held at Calhoun’s Event Center in Oak Ridge from 7 to 8:30 pm, with the mayor scheduled to speak at around 7:15 pm. In addition to county officials, representatives of architectural firm Blankenship & Partners LLC, will be on hand to answer questions and talk about the design.