Penelope “Penny” Oliver Roberts Ogles, age 73, passed away July 15, 2019 at 7:05 a.m. at NHC Health Care Oak Ridge, Tennessee. She was born in Portland, Maine on October 29, 1945 to Margaret (Joahanson) and Lawrence Oliver. During her lifetime she followed her husband, Colonel Thomas M. Ogles., Jr, during his military career which included many overseas assignments, giving her the opportunity for extended world travel.

Penny received a BA from the Methodist College in Fayetteville, North Carolina. She later received her Master of Science in Education at The University of Southern California which led to a career in Social Services as the Staff Office Manager for the Drug and Alcohol program for the Frankfort Military community. Upon returning stateside Tom and Penny returned to Washington D.C. for Tom’s work at the Pentagon.

After 20 plus years, she and Tom purchased their home in Norris, TN where they were active and happily involved with the community. Penny’s talents were unlimited, creating uniquely designed beautiful stained-glass items. She also designed her own patterns for needlework and was most well known for her whimsical door stop mouse creations. She was a member of the Appalachian Arts and Crafts Guild. As an avid gardener, specializing in the English style of wandering pathways of grace and serenity, Tom and Penny’s home and garden are a delight to the senses.

Preceded in death by her parents Peggy and Larry Oliver, her first husband Captain Kent Roberts, Mother and Father-in-Law Don and Sarah Martin formerly of Clinton, TN.

Survivors include her husband, Colonel Thomas M. Ogles, Jr., (Ret.) of Norris, TN.

Daughter – Christine Hawkins of Florida,

Sister – Judy Hawkins, niece Susan Papas both of Las Vegas, NV.

Nephew – Larry Hawkins of California.

Memorial services will be held Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 3:00 EST, at St. Francis Episcopal Church, 158 W. Norris Rd., Norris, TN 37828. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to your favorite charity.

Holley Gamble Funeral Home, Clinton are in charge of arrangements.