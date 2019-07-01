Home / Obituaries / Paul Wilson, age 76 of Lake City

Paul Wilson, age 76 of Lake City

Jim Harris 2 mins ago Obituaries Leave a comment 9 Views

Paul Wilson, age 76 of Lake City, TN went to be with our Lord and Saviour on Friday, June 28, 2019. Paul passed away peacefully at his home, with his wife and daughter by his side. Paul was born April 2, 1943 to the late Mitchell Mike and Verdie Duncan Wilson. He was of the Baptist Faith and was a member of the Briceville First Baptist Church. Paul loved to attend singings, church and all the children. He looked forward to seeing them at every church service. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, ginseng hunting, singing for the Lord and sharing his testimony and love for God.  In addition to his parents, Paul is preceded in death by his brothers Donnie Lynn, Harold Dean, and Clarence Wilson.

Survivors:
Wife   Betty Black Wilson
“Daughter”   Denise Casteel 
“Grandson”   Hoyt Casteel
Sister   Nella and Aaron Dean Redden
             Julia Faye and B Ray Phillips
             Rose and Laymon Phillips
 Brother   Marshall and Kay Wilson
                  Bob and Amanda Wilson
                  Lonnie Gene and Sharon Wilson
                  Roger Wilson
                  Tom and Leslie Wilson
                  Fred Junior Wilson
Cousin and Best Friend   David “Toots” Roden

And several nieces, nephews, brothers and sisters in Christ, and a host of friends and acquaintances. 

Visitation: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Monday, July 1, 2019 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.
Funeral Service: 8:00 PM, July 1, 2019 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Danny Lawson and Rev. Tim Russell officiating.
Interment: Family and Friends will meet at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Lake City.

Hatmaker Funeral Home, Rocky Top, in charge of arrangements.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Charles Lee Goins, age 75, of Stockbridge, Georgia

Charles Lee Goins, age 75, of Stockbridge, Georgia, passed away peacefully on June 22, 2019 …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.