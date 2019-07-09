ORT: OR Council OKs $45 million for new water treatment plant

According to our partners at Oak Ridge Today, on Monday, the Oak Ridge City Council voted 5-0 with two members absent to approve an initial debt resolution worth up to $45 million for the construction of a new water treatment plant and related infrastructure.

The water plant would be built near the city’s water intake on the Clinch River in south Oak Ridge. The cost of the new plant, which could produce about 16 million gallons of water per day, is currently estimated at about $42.9 million.

The current water plant is about 70 years old, and it is located on a ridge top above the Y-12 National Security Complex, and city officials have said aging facilities require more expensive repairs. There are also security concerns, according to Oak Ridge Today, because city workers have to enter Y-12 to get to the plant. There are also concerns about slope instability at the current site, where the city is repairing a landslide that occurred next to the access road in February.

ORT reports that the resolution approved by Council on Monday was an initial debt resolution that allows up to $45 million in general obligation bonds, but that the city doesn’t plan to go to the market to sell tehm, but hopes to use a type of loan offered through the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency that, under state law, is required to be in the form of a bond. Some of the discussion on Monday suggested the debt would be paid back by water rate payers and not by the property tax rate.

The initial debt resolution approved by Council on Monday is expected to be followed by a bond resolution and loan agreement, which both require City Council approval.

The issuing of debt can be challenged if at least 10 percent of registered voters in Oak Ridge petition for a referendum.

The water treatment plant provides water to the City of Oak Ridge and U.S. Department of Energy facilities: Y-12 and Oak Ridge National Laboratory.

For much more on this story, visit our partners at Oak Ridge Today.