Home / Local News / ORRA hires new Atomic Rowing coach

ORRA hires new Atomic Rowing coach

Jim Harris 1 min ago Local News, Local Sports Leave a comment 4 Views

(ORRA press release) After a nationwide search, Oak Ridge Rowing Association is pleased to announce that Wendy Davis will join ORRA as the Head Coach of the Atomic Rowing program.  

Wendy comes to Oak Ridge from the University of Minnesota, where she was Head Coach of the Women’s Division 1 Rowing program since 2000. While Head Coach for U-Minn, Wendy grew the Golden Gophers’ rowing team in to one of the nation’s leading collegiate organizations, and was consistently recognized by her peers, twice receiving Big Ten Coach of the Year honors. The 2019 Golden Gophers carried  a mid-year national ranking of 15th.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Anderson County Fair kicks off year #130 Monday

The 130th Anderson County Fair–the “Best Six Days of Summer”–returns to the Fairgrounds in Clinton …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.