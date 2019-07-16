ORRA hires new Atomic Rowing coach

(ORRA press release) After a nationwide search, Oak Ridge Rowing Association is pleased to announce that Wendy Davis will join ORRA as the Head Coach of the Atomic Rowing program.

Wendy comes to Oak Ridge from the University of Minnesota, where she was Head Coach of the Women’s Division 1 Rowing program since 2000. While Head Coach for U-Minn, Wendy grew the Golden Gophers’ rowing team in to one of the nation’s leading collegiate organizations, and was consistently recognized by her peers, twice receiving Big Ten Coach of the Year honors. The 2019 Golden Gophers carried a mid-year national ranking of 15th.