ORPD to host Community Social at Scarboro Community Center

The Oak Ridge Police Department has announced it will host a community social at the Scarboro Community Center on Thursday, August 1, from 6 to 7:30 pm.

The event will be held inside the gymnasium at the Community Center, located at 148 Carver Avenue in Oak Ridge. Everyone is invited to attend. In a press release, the ORPD says that the goal of the event is to build and enhance community relationships. 

Scheduled keynote speakers include Clara Chambles, Deaconess at Oak Valley Baptist Church, and local real estate agent Karen George. Topics of discussion will include community ownership, community growth and development, and City codes, according to the release. 

Participants will be able to register for door prizes provided by local retailers. Refreshments will also be available. There is no need to RSVP.

Questions can be directed to the Oak Ridge Police Department at (865) 425-3504.

