ORFD: Lightning causes house fire

Jim Harris 16 mins ago

(ORFD press release) At approximately 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, July 2, the Oak Ridge Fire Department responded to reports of a tree struck by lightning in the 100 block of Baltimore Drive. 

The energy from the lighting strike ran into a nearby home, causing the electrical outlets in a bedroom to arc. The electrical arcing set a bed on fire which heavily damaged the bedroom and its contents. 

The homeowner had practiced fire safety by shutting the bedroom door before leaving the home. This action prevented the flames from spreading to other parts of the structure. 

The fire was contained to the bedroom. There were no injuries.

