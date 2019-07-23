Home / Community Bulletin Board / ORCB presents “Best of Summer” Concert August 4th

On Sunday, August 4th, the Oak Ridge Community Band will present its “Best of Summer” Concert, at 7:00 pm at A.K. Bissell Park in Oak Ridge. 

This is a free concert, and attendees are encouraged to bring a chair or blankets for outdoor seating. Musical selections will include swing, jazz, show tunes, and marches. 

Refreshments will be sold by Razzleberry’s Ice Cream Lab.  For more information, visit www.orcb.org, or call 865-482-3568.  You can also follow the band on Facebook at  www.facebook/OakRidgeCommunityBand.

