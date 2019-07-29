Home / Community Bulletin Board / OR Pool to host Senior Citizens’ Day

(Oak Ridge press release) The Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks Department will host its 3rd annual Senior Citizens’ Day at the City’s outdoor pool on Wednesday, August 7. The pool will be reserved exclusively for seniors age 50 and older from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. 

The event will include games and door prizes along with the opportunity to swim in one of the largest spring-fed pools in the southeast. 

Local life insurance company WoodmenLife will be on site with their event trailers as a sponsor, providing music and food for the party. Lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m. on a first come, first served basis while it lasts. 

All seniors age 50 and up are invited to join us for some fun in the sun. The event is free, but please call the Oak Ridge Senior Center at (865) 425-3999 to reserve your spot by August 2.

