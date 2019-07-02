OR Elks hosting Drug Awareness Day

The Oak Ridge Chapter of the Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks will be hosting the 7th annual “Drug Awareness Day” at the Oak Ridge Municipal Pool located at 172 Providence Road, on Saturday, July 13th.

According to a press release, Drug Awareness demonstrations will be held from 10am until 2pm inside the pool area. Hundreds of prizes will be given away to those participating in a drug awareness activity. Some of the prizes include T-shirts, coloring books, swim noodles, beach balls and Frisbees.

This event is a partnership with ASAP of Anderson, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Department, Oak Ridge City Parks and Recreation Department and the Roane County Anti-Drug Coalition.