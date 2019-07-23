Home / Community Bulletin Board / OR announces extended hours at outdoor pool

OR announces extended hours at outdoor pool

(Recreation & Parks Department press release) The City of Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks Department will be extending open hours at the outdoor pool into the month of August. The new schedule will begin on Thursday, August 1, as follows: 

  • Monday – Friday: 100m lap swim 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
  • Monday – Friday: Kiddie/Shallow open swim 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
  • Wednesdays: After school open swim 3 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Saturday and Sunday: Open swim 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Please note that hours are subject to change based on participation of swimmers. The last day of the season for open swim will be August 17. Additional events include: 

  • August 7: Senior Citizens’ Day, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
  • August 18: Puppy Pool Party, 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

For more information on aquatics programs, facilities and operating hours through the City’s Recreation and Parks Department, call the Civic Center front desk at (865) 425-3450 or visit the department’s website.

