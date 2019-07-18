Oma (West) Butler age 92 of the Tunnel Hill Community in Helenwood, TN passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at her home. She was born on August 21, 1926 to the late Cruso and Mary Smith West.

Oma enjoyed spending time with her family especially her grandchildren, cooking, and gardening. She loved attending church and stood strong in her faith. She attended Faith of God Non-Denominational Church in Helenwood, TN.

In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband of 52 years William (Buzz) Butler; sons, Jay D Butler, and Delmus Butler; daughters, Barbara Gail Feldman and Donna Kay (Muck) Jones; sisters, Clona Yancy, Emily Hammock, Martha Hammock and Temmie Trammel, brothers, Lee West, Robin West, Jerry West, Sylverster West, Jim West, Charley West, Oscar West and Lemuel West.

She is survived by her sons, Earl Dean Butler, Delotis (Randy) Butler and wife Linda, Bill (Bear) Butler and wife Marsha, James (Jim) Butler and wife Dorena and Alfred (Dick) Butlerand girlfriend Peggy Cotton; daughters, Brenda (Sade) Myers, Charolette (Bounce) Hatmaker and husband Richard all of Scott County, TN; sister, Katie Foster of Virginia; son-in-law Roy Jones; many grandchildren and great grandchildren and many other relatives and friends.

Friends may visit with the Butler Family on Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 2:00 pm until time of funeral service at 4:00 pm at the Faith of God Non-Denominational Church on Tunnel Hill Road in Helenwood, TN, with Bro. Shane Phillips officiating music will be provided by Shane Phillips and Shonda Casey. Burial will follow in the Pike Cemetery in Helenwood, TN serving as pallbearers; Joe, Jim, Randy (Bally), Dillon Butler, Ryan and Darby Myers, Corry Harness and Matt Slaven.

Condolences may be left at www.jonesmortuaryllc.com

Jones Mortuary is in charge of all the arrangements of Oma West Butler.