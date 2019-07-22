Home / Featured / Officers cleared in deadly April shooting

Officers cleared in deadly April shooting

Jim Harris 3 days ago

The TBI has concluded its investigation into a deadly officer-involved shooting that occurred in LaFollette back in April.

The incident occurred early on the morning of April 1st, when two LaFollette police officers responded to a call of a woman attempting to break into a house on East Prospect Street. When officers confronted the woman, later identified as 28-year-old Lianna London, she pointed a gun at them and refused officers’ commands to drop the weapon, forcing them to open fire. London was taken to LaFollette Medical Center for treatment of her injuries, but was pronounced dead shortly after her arrival.

8th Judicial District Attorney General Jared Effler asked the TBI to come in and investigate the circumstances around the shooting, which is standard procedure. The TBI recently concluded its investigation and handed the evidence over to Effler, who determined that officers Noah Riggs and Shane Tielman had acted appropriately, and that neither would face any charges in connection to the shooting.

