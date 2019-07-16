Home / Featured / Oak Ridge sends out property tax bills

Oak Ridge sends out property tax bills

Jim Harris 1 min ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 3 Views

(Oak Ridge press release) The City of Oak Ridge is notifying property owners that all property tax bills have now been mailed. 

Property owners will note that the 2019 tax bills have a different format than in previous years. Statements are now printed on letter-sized paper and mailed in an envelope. In previous years, tax statements were sent via post cards. The new format is intended to be easier to read and understand and to convey additional information to the taxpayer. 

Tax payments can be sent by mail, paid in person, or paid online. The City’s main Utility Billing Office (UBO) inside the Municipal Building at 200 S. Tulane Avenue accepts in-person payments. Payments can also be dropped in the night depository located outside the building. 

Credit card payments are accepted at the billing office counter and on the City’s website. 

Please note that a 3% convenience fee is assessed to all credit and debit card transactions, whether paid online or at the billing office. The fee offsets fees paid by the City in accepting these cards. 

The last day to pay taxes in person without penalty is Friday, August 30.  Penalties for unpaid property taxes will begin to accrue on September 1. 

Anyone who has not received their statement or anyone with questions or concerns about property tax bills should call the Utility Billing Office at (865) 425-3400.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Anderson County Fair kicks off year #130 Monday

The 130th Anderson County Fair–the “Best Six Days of Summer”–returns to the Fairgrounds in Clinton …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.