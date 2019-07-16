Oak Ridge sends out property tax bills

(Oak Ridge press release) The City of Oak Ridge is notifying property owners that all property tax bills have now been mailed.

Property owners will note that the 2019 tax bills have a different format than in previous years. Statements are now printed on letter-sized paper and mailed in an envelope. In previous years, tax statements were sent via post cards. The new format is intended to be easier to read and understand and to convey additional information to the taxpayer.

Tax payments can be sent by mail, paid in person, or paid online. The City’s main Utility Billing Office (UBO) inside the Municipal Building at 200 S. Tulane Avenue accepts in-person payments. Payments can also be dropped in the night depository located outside the building.

Credit card payments are accepted at the billing office counter and on the City’s website.

Please note that a 3% convenience fee is assessed to all credit and debit card transactions, whether paid online or at the billing office. The fee offsets fees paid by the City in accepting these cards.

The last day to pay taxes in person without penalty is Friday, August 30. Penalties for unpaid property taxes will begin to accrue on September 1.

Anyone who has not received their statement or anyone with questions or concerns about property tax bills should call the Utility Billing Office at (865) 425-3400.