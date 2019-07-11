Home / Featured / Oak Ridge man convicted in 2018 stabbing
McKinley Earl McGee (ACSD)

Jim Harris

An Anderson County jury needed less than an hour to convict an Oak Ridge man on several charges, including attempted second-degree murder, in the stabbing of his then-girlfriend in Oak Ridge last year.

Seventh Judicial District Attorney General Dave Clark said in a press release that McKinley Earl McGee was convicted on all three charges against him, namely attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault with serious bodily injury.

The incident occurred at a home on Utica Circle in Oak Ridge on January 12, 2018, and left Machel Elaine Avery with life-threatening injuries. Avery suffered several stab wounds in the area of her torso, and later told officers that she and McGee had argued inside the apartment after McGee accused her of taking money from him. When she said she did not take his money, McGee pulled a knife and stabbed her. McGee was located a short time later near the intersection of Houston Avenue and South Benedict Avenue, and arrested.

Avery underwent emergency surgery for her injuries, but has since recovered, and according to Clark’s release, was present for the trial that began Tuesday morning and ended late Tuesday afternoon with the guilty verdicts. The most serious of McGee’s convictions, attempted second-degree murder, carries with it a sentence of between 8 and 30 years. McGee, who had been out on bond, was taken into custody at the conclusion of the trial and brought to the Anderson County Jail to await his sentencing on September 9th.

Deputy DA Tony Craighead prosecuted the case, which was heard in the Clinton courtroom of Judge Don Elledge.

