Oak Ridge intersection signals changing

Changes will soon come to one Oak Ridge intersection. The city of Oak Ridge’s Public Works Department is advising drivers of a new stop sign that will be installed on Tyler Road, at its intersection with Tennessee Avenue. In a press release, the city says the new stop sign will be uncovered on Tuesday, July 23, at approximately 8 am.

Currently, both Tyler Road and Tennessee Avenue are controlled by a traffic signal. The change is being made after a traffic study indicated the traffic pattern and crash history at this location does not justify the need for a traffic signal, according to the release. The study also indicated that changing the right-of-way assignment to favor Tennessee Avenue will reduce delays.

The existing signal will be set to display a red flashing light to drivers on Tyler Road, indicating a stop condition, and flash yellow on Tennessee Avenue. After a period of 90 days, the signal will be removed and the painted stop lines on Tennessee Avenue will also be removed.

A message board is on site this week to warn drivers of the upcoming change. Any questions can be directed to the Public Works Department at (865) 425-1875.