Oak Ridge continues inspections of sewer system

The City of Oak Ridge Public Works Department says that it continues to utilize state-of-the-art technology to perform inspections of the city’s sewer system. This project is scheduled to resume on Thursday, July 25, and continue periodically over the next six months, according to an announcement from the city.

During this time, work will be concentrated in the following areas:

Georgia Avenue east to Taylor Road

Outer Drive south to Oak Ridge Turnpike

Residents will notice “Acoustic Sewer Inspection in Area” signage posted on main roads while crews are working in neighborhoods, according to the release.

The technology being used to inspect sewer lines employs a sonar machine that emits a repeating series of tones, similar to a musical scale. In open areas, the tones can be heard over long distances. Tones emitted by the machine, while harmless, are low enough in frequency that nearby residents may be able to feel or hear them.

All work is dependent on weather constraints and other factors. Questions about the project can be directed to the Public Works Department by phone at (865) 425-1875 or by emailing PubWorksDis@OakRidgeTN.gov.