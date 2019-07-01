Home / Community Bulletin Board / Oak Ridge announces community yard sale

Oak Ridge announces community yard sale

Jim Harris 2 mins ago Community Bulletin Board, Local News Leave a comment 4 Views

(City of Oak Ridge press release) The City of Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks Department has announced that it will host an indoor yard sale on Saturday, July 20. The sale is open to the community. 

Anyone interested in selling items at the event can reserve space for a small fee. The sale is scheduled from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. inside the Oak Ridge Civic Center gymnasium. 

The cost to reserve one vendor space is $15. Sellers can purchase up to two spaces while they are available. 

Applications and vendor rules/regulations will be available soon on the Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks Department website (http://orrecparks.oakridgetn.gov/.) Those interested in the event can also stop by the Civic Center front desk for more information. 

The Civic Center is located at 1403 Oak Ridge Turnpike. Questions can also be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department by calling (865) 425-3450.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

BBB: Kingston holds off on tax increase

According to BBB-TV, the Kingston City Council on Tuesday delayed a vote on the city’s …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.