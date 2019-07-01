Oak Ridge announces community yard sale

(City of Oak Ridge press release) The City of Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks Department has announced that it will host an indoor yard sale on Saturday, July 20. The sale is open to the community.

Anyone interested in selling items at the event can reserve space for a small fee. The sale is scheduled from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. inside the Oak Ridge Civic Center gymnasium.

The cost to reserve one vendor space is $15. Sellers can purchase up to two spaces while they are available.

Applications and vendor rules/regulations will be available soon on the Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks Department website (http://orrecparks.oakridgetn.gov/.) Those interested in the event can also stop by the Civic Center front desk for more information.

The Civic Center is located at 1403 Oak Ridge Turnpike. Questions can also be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department by calling (865) 425-3450.