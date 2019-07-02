Home / Featured / Norris wins state Environmental Stewardship Award

Norris wins state Environmental Stewardship Award

(TDEC press release) Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation Commissioner David Salyers today announced the winners of the 2019 Governor’s Environmental Stewardship Awards. 

The winners will be formally recognized for their achievements and positive impact on the state’s natural resources and communities in an awards ceremony in Franklin on August 1. 

“We applaud those who proactively look internally at their own operations and capabilities to better our environment,” Lee said. “Tennessee is fortunate to have these passionate and innovative organizations committed to improving our state.”   

The Governor’s Environmental Stewardship Awards program recognizes exceptional voluntary actions that improve or protect our environment and natural resources with projects or initiatives not required by law or regulation. 

In its 33rd year, the awards program covers nine categories: building green; clean air; energy and renewable resources; environmental education and outreach; environmental education and outreach (school category); land use; materials management; natural heritage; and sustainable performance.  

“The projects and organizations recognized by this year’s Governor’s Environmental Stewardship Awards reflect the best of environmental protection, conservation, community engagement, and partnerships,” Salyers said. “These award winners are taking the initiative to go above and beyond what is required.” 

The 2019 Governor’s Environmental Stewardship Award recipients include:

Norris Water Commission Anderson Sustainable performance

Performance award recognizes a holistic approach to achieve sustainability and integrated environmental values and conservation of natural resources into comprehensive, decision-making, long-term leadership from the management of businesses and facilities. Nominations must demonstrate achievement in multiple operational areas such as facility lifecycle, supply chain management, community engagement, employee involvement, and product or service design and delivery related to leadership backing.

