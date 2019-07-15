Morristown man killed when ultralight aircraft crashes

A 45-year-old Morristown man was killed when his ultralight aircraft crashed in a field near the Oliver Springs Airport on Saturday afternoon.

The crash was reported to 911 shortly after 5 pm Saturday in a field off of Smith Road, about 100 yards from the airport, and when Sheriff’s deputies arrived on scene, were informed that the pilot had been declared dead by paramedics from the Anderson County EMS. The pilot, who was the lone occupant of the craft, was identified as 45-year-old Patrick Lucas of Morristown.

According to the ACSD incident report, the Quicksilver MX ultralight aircraft crashed nose first into the field. After securing the scene, deputies called dispatch and had them contact both the county medical examiner and the Federal Aviation Administration. Lucas’s car was located at the airport by Oliver Springs Police, and the registration on the vehicle allowed deputies to make a preliminary identification.

Electronic evidence from the craft was recovered by deputies, and will be used in the investigation being conducted by the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB). The ACSD says that federal investigators arrived on the scene Sunday to begin their probe into the accident.

No one on the ground was injured.

In addition to the ACSD, crews from the Marlow Volunteer Fire Department, Anderson County EMS, Oliver Springs Police Department and the county medical examiner’s office responded to the accident.