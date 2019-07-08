Morgan County school sign-ups July 22nd

Morgan County Schools will have new student registration for the 2019-2020 academic school year on July 22, 2019. A parent or legal guardian (legal documentation required) must enroll the student and provide the following information:

-Copy of child’s birth certificate

-Copy of child’s social security card

-Updated official Tennessee Immunization Record

-Proof of residence for the school district you wish to enroll

-Any legal documentation that may be needed

Please note the individual school registration times. Please contact the school for further information.

Central Elementary 9-12

Central Middle 9-12

Central High 9-12

Coalfield 9-12

Oakdale 9-12

Petros Joyner 1-3

Sunbright 9-12

Related