Morgan County school sign-ups July 22nd

Morgan County Schools will have new student registration for the 2019-2020 academic school year on July 22, 2019.  A parent or legal guardian (legal documentation required) must enroll the student and provide the following information:
-Copy of child’s birth certificate 
-Copy of child’s social security card
-Updated official Tennessee Immunization Record
-Proof of residence for the school district you wish to enroll
-Any legal documentation that may be needed
Please note the individual school registration times.  Please contact the school for further information.  
Central Elementary 9-12
Central Middle 9-12
Central High 9-12
Coalfield 9-12
Oakdale 9-12
Petros Joyner 1-3
Sunbright 9-12

