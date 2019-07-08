Morgan County Schools will have new
student registration for the 2019-2020 academic school year on July
22, 2019. A parent or legal guardian (legal documentation
required) must enroll the student and provide the following
information:
-Copy of child’s birth certificate
-Copy of child’s social security card
-Updated official Tennessee Immunization Record
-Proof of residence for the school district you wish to enroll
-Any legal documentation that may be needed
Please note the individual school registration times. Please contact the school for further information.
Central Elementary 9-12
Central Middle 9-12
Central High 9-12
Coalfield 9-12
Oakdale 9-12
Petros Joyner 1-3
Sunbright 9-12
Morgan County school sign-ups July 22nd
Morgan County Schools will have new
student registration for the 2019-2020 academic school year on July
22, 2019. A parent or legal guardian (legal documentation
required) must enroll the student and provide the following
information: