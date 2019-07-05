More on Mayor’s veto of disputed budget

Anderson County Mayor Terry Frank has officially vetoed the budget approved by the Anderson County Commission.

The resolution setting county spending for Fiscal Year 2019-2020 and the resolution increasing the tax levy by 18.25 cents were vetoed this week.

The County Commission will meet on Monday, July 15th, to vote on whether or not to override the Mayor’s veto. Previously, WYSH had reported that it would take a two-thirds majority vote to override the veto, but we have since been informed it will take only a simple majority of 9-7 to do that. We apologize for the error and regret any confusion.

The vote to accept the Budget Committee’s recommendation that included the tax hike was also 9-7, but the next day, Commissioners were informed that their vote is “null and void” due to an error in how the budget resolution was written, and will have to be reconsidered.

Specifically, the error occurred when then-Finance Director Natalie Erb and then-assistant Finance Director Robbie Holbrook (now Interim Finance Director) came into the office the weekend after the June 6th meeting of the Budget Committee to make requested changes to the budget, including replacing 10.54 cents in the county’s debt service fund, which had been moved out of last year’s budget to divert money to capital projects.

When those changes were made Holbrook, in a letter to county officials, said that they had put it back into the county’s section of the budget, but not back into the lines of the resolution that dealt with the debt loads in Clinton or Oak Ridge, which affected not only the wording of the budget resolution, but also the calculations used by officials during their budget deliberations.

In her letter notifying Commission of her veto decisions, the Mayor says that “Resolution #19-6-761 identified as the “Resolution Fixing the Tax Levy” was improperly calculated and did not assign a tax levy to taxpayers of Clinton or Oak Ridge for the purpose of funding debt service. Not only would this leave a critical funding gap for payment of debt service’ but publicity in the Oak Ridger prior to the meeting and during the debate indicated a lesser tax rate for Oak Ridge and may have influenced budget discussions and therefore votes.”

She also reiterated her comments made during the special called meeting, saying that she fears a tax increase that large would be detrimental to ongoing efforts to attract more businesses and more affordable housing options to Anderson County.

Her official notification of the vetoes is available on our website.

(Mayor Terry Frank’s letter to County Commission Chairman Tracy Wandell and County Clerk Jeff Cole, sent Wednesday, July 3rd, 2019)

In a special called meeting on June 27,2019, the Anderson County Board of Commissioners made three motions. The first motion was to approve a budget proposal. I don’t have the budget proposal packet to attach to this letter, but that proposal generated the approval of the subsequent two motions to approve Resolutions #19-6-761 and #19-6-762.

Pursuant to T.C.A I 5-6-107, if the county mayor does not serve as chairman, the county mayor has veto power over legislative resolutions within 10 days of receiving the legislative resolution from the county commission. If a resolution is vetoed, the county mayor must return it to the commission with reasons for the veto. The commission may override the veto at the next regular meeting of the county commission or within 20 days of receiving the veto, whichever is later.

ln accordance with the above, this letter is notice of veto for:

1 . The motion/resolution to approve the budget at the June 27 , 2019 special called meeting.

2. The motion to approve Resolution #19-6-761 Tax Levy Resolution

3. The motion to approve Resolution #19-6-762 Appropriation Resolution

My reasons for veto:

Resolution #19-6-761 identified as the “Resolution Fixing the Tax Levy” was improperly calculated and did not assign a tax levy to taxpayers of Clinton or Oak Ridge for the purpose of funding debt service. Not only would this leave a critical funding gap for payment of debt service’ but publicity in the Oak Ridger prior to the meeting and during the debate indicated a lesser tax rate for Oak Ridge and may have influenced budget discussions and therefore votes.

In addition, as I noted during public comments at our special called meeting, we have made great progress in our county-increasing the fund balance, coming off negative watch by Moody’s rating agency, improving services both in general government and our schools through natural revenue growth, increasing development-both retail and housing. It is my belief the proposed expenditures and the approved tax increase of 18.25 cents will have negative impacts on citizens, further harm our efforts at addressing affordable housing, reduce development and create obstacles to the advancements we have made. I am issuing a veto in hopes the Anderson County Board of Commissioners who voted in favor of an 18.25 cent increase would reconsider the proposals.

Sincerely,

Terry Frank