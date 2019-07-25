Home / Featured / Monday fire under investigation

Monday fire under investigation

Jim Harris 2 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 29 Views

A Monday afternoon fire that destroyed a vacant single-wide trailer on Leinart Lane near Rocky Top is under investigation.

Anderson County Corporal Clinton Foland was on patrol shortly after 5 pm Monday when he spotted what his report described as heavy smoke coming from an area between Leinart Lane and Foster Road. When he searched for the source of the smoke, Foland reported seeing the trailer on fire behind a locked gate. Crews from the Medford Volunteer Fire Department soon arrived, and cut the lock to gain access to the property. After the fire was extinguished, crews told Foland that there was no electricity hooked up to the trailer. Foland’s report noted that there had been some thunderstorm activity in the area prior to the fire, but it was unclear if the fire may have been sparked by lightning.

Efforts are underway to identify and locate the owner of the property, and in the meantime, the case has been turned over to the Criminal Investigation Division.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Carroll Hollow Baptist to give away free backpacks, school supplies

Carroll Hollow Baptist Church at 240 Carroll Hollow Road in Clinton will hold a Back …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.