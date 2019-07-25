Monday fire under investigation

A Monday afternoon fire that destroyed a vacant single-wide trailer on Leinart Lane near Rocky Top is under investigation.

Anderson County Corporal Clinton Foland was on patrol shortly after 5 pm Monday when he spotted what his report described as heavy smoke coming from an area between Leinart Lane and Foster Road. When he searched for the source of the smoke, Foland reported seeing the trailer on fire behind a locked gate. Crews from the Medford Volunteer Fire Department soon arrived, and cut the lock to gain access to the property. After the fire was extinguished, crews told Foland that there was no electricity hooked up to the trailer. Foland’s report noted that there had been some thunderstorm activity in the area prior to the fire, but it was unclear if the fire may have been sparked by lightning.

Efforts are underway to identify and locate the owner of the property, and in the meantime, the case has been turned over to the Criminal Investigation Division.