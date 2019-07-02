Mental evaluation ordered for naked woman with a metal pole

A woman was transported to Methodist Medical Center on Monday night for a mental evaluation following an incident on Mike Miller Lane.

Deputy Sergeant Denver Waddell was called to a home on Mike Miller Lane by a woman who said “there was a naked woman in her backyard…beating on the back door.”

When Waddell arrived shortly after 9:15 pm, he encountered the naked female, who was swinging a metal pole and yelling. Waddell had her drop the pole and she was detained without incident. While being questioned, the woman told Waddell she had “won the lottery” and purchased the house, claiming her husband and grandson were inside the residence, which they were not. Deputies had the woman’s car towed, and issued her a no trespass notice, and was then transported to Methodist for a mental evaluation.

Neither she nor the homeowner were injured in the incident.