MEDIC in need of blood donations

Jim Harris 1 hour ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 17 Views

Due to high demand from the regional hospitals as a result of several trauma events, MEDIC Regional Blood Center has experienced a huge decrease in their blood supply in the last 24 hours.

MEDIC is asking all eligible donors to please stop by one of their four fixed donation centers or any blood drive happening in the area this week. Specifically, they need O+ and O- donors as well as A+.

Anyone donating today through Saturday will be entered to win a pair of tickets to Zoo Knoxville. They will give away one pair each day.

Additionally, anyone donating through Saturday will be entered to win four movie passes.

