MECS: Harvick holds off Hamlin for first win of season

(MRN) Kevin Harvick held off Denny Hamlin to score his first win of the season in Sunday’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Harvick, who won eight races a year ago, finally made it to Victory Lane fighting off Hamlin to the checkered flag.

“I caught traffic and that was our worst nightmare, my tires started to chatter,” Harvick explained. “I shot the middle and I knew he was gonna hit me, that’s what you’re supposed to do on the last lap. I tried to slow down and keep him on my bumper so he couldn’t shoot off.”

Harvick scored his fourth career New Hampshire win. He snapped a 21-race winless streak with the victory. He led three times for 41 laps, including the final 35.

Hamlin did his best to get to Harvick, including making contact but was forced to settle for second.

“We were so good up front, it seemed like we couldn’t get past that barrier of wake of 3 or 4 car lengths,” said Hamlin, who came from the rear of the field in a backup car. “I didn’t want to completely screw him, like he knocked the 18 out there last year, I just wanted to get him up a groove and give us a fair shot into Turn 3.”

Erik Jones, Ryan Blaney and Matt DiBenedetto rounded out the top five.

Martin Truex Jr., Ryan Newman, Kyle Busch, Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski completed the first 10 finishers.

Kyle Busch and Aric Almirola won the first two stages.

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series now heads to Pocono Raceway next Sunday.

Fin Str Car Driver Make Laps Pts Status Laps Led 1 14 4 Kevin Harvick Ford 301 46 Running 41 2 23 11 Denny Hamlin Toyota 301 42 Running 113 3 4 20 Erik Jones Toyota 301 43 Running 4 4 5 12 Ryan Blaney Ford 301 37 Running 0 5 7 95 Matt DiBenedetto Toyota 301 32 Running 0 6 6 19 Martin Truex Jr Toyota 301 36 Running 0 7 26 6 Ryan Newman Ford 301 38 Running 0 8 2 18 Kyle Busch Toyota 301 45 Running 118 9 8 22 Joey Logano Ford 301 37 Running 1 10 1 2 Brad Keselowski Ford 301 33 Running 12

2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Standings

After Race 20: New Hampshire

Rank Driver Wins Top 5s Top 10s Poles Points -Leader Stage Wins Playoff Points 1 Joey Logano 2 9 14 2 783 0 7 17 2 Kyle Busch 4 11 17 0 780 -3 7 27 3 Kevin Harvick 1 6 12 3 691 -92 4 9 4 Denny Hamlin 2 9 12 0 669 -114 3 13 5 Brad Keselowski 3 7 10 1 663 -120 4 19 6 Martin Truex Jr 4 7 12 0 654 -129 2 22 7 Kurt Busch 1 5 11 0 638 -145 1 6 8 Chase Elliott 1 6 7 2 615 -168 2 7 9 Aric Almirola 0 0 10 1 586 -197 1 1 10 Alex Bowman 1 1 6 0 577 -206 0 5 11 Ryan Blaney 0 0 8 1 572 -211 2 2 12 William Byron 0 0 6 3 549 -234 1 1 13 Kyle Larson 0 0 7 1 519 -264 3 3 14 Erik Jones 0 0 10 0 516 -267 0 0 15 Ryan Newman 0 0 8 0 509 -274 0 0 16 Clint Bowyer 0 0 9 0 505 -278 0 0