MECS: Harvick holds off Hamlin for first win of season

(MRN) Kevin Harvick held off Denny Hamlin to score his first win of the season in Sunday’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
Harvick, who won eight races a year ago, finally made it to Victory Lane fighting off Hamlin to the checkered flag.
“I caught traffic and that was our worst nightmare, my tires started to chatter,” Harvick explained. “I shot the middle and I knew he was gonna hit me, that’s what you’re supposed to do on the last lap. I tried to slow down and keep him on my bumper so he couldn’t shoot off.”
Harvick scored his fourth career New Hampshire win. He snapped a 21-race winless streak with the victory. He led three times for 41 laps, including the final 35.
Hamlin did his best to get to Harvick, including making contact but was forced to settle for second.
“We were so good up front, it seemed like we couldn’t get past that barrier of wake of 3 or 4 car lengths,” said Hamlin, who came from the rear of the field in a backup car. “I didn’t want to completely screw him, like he knocked the 18 out there last year, I just wanted to get him up a groove and give us a fair shot into Turn 3.”
Erik Jones, Ryan Blaney and Matt DiBenedetto rounded out the top five.
Martin Truex Jr., Ryan Newman, Kyle Busch, Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski completed the first 10 finishers.
Kyle Busch and Aric Almirola won the first two stages.
The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series now heads to Pocono Raceway next Sunday.
|Fin
|Str
|Car
|Driver
|Make
|Laps
|Pts
|Status
|Laps Led
|1
|14
|4
|Kevin Harvick
|Ford
|301
|46
|Running
|41
|2
|23
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Toyota
|301
|42
|Running
|113
|3
|4
|20
|Erik Jones
|Toyota
|301
|43
|Running
|4
|4
|5
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Ford
|301
|37
|Running
|0
|5
|7
|95
|Matt DiBenedetto
|Toyota
|301
|32
|Running
|0
|6
|6
|19
|Martin Truex Jr
|Toyota
|301
|36
|Running
|0
|7
|26
|6
|Ryan Newman
|Ford
|301
|38
|Running
|0
|8
|2
|18
|Kyle Busch
|Toyota
|301
|45
|Running
|118
|9
|8
|22
|Joey Logano
|Ford
|301
|37
|Running
|1
|10
|1
|2
|Brad Keselowski
|Ford
|301
|33
|Running
|12
2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Standings
After Race 20: New Hampshire
|Rank
|Driver
|Wins
|Top 5s
|Top 10s
|Poles
|Points
|-Leader
|Stage Wins
|Playoff Points
|1
|Joey Logano
|2
|9
|14
|2
|783
|0
|7
|17
|2
|Kyle Busch
|4
|11
|17
|0
|780
|-3
|7
|27
|3
|Kevin Harvick
|1
|6
|12
|3
|691
|-92
|4
|9
|4
|Denny Hamlin
|2
|9
|12
|0
|669
|-114
|3
|13
|5
|Brad Keselowski
|3
|7
|10
|1
|663
|-120
|4
|19
|6
|Martin Truex Jr
|4
|7
|12
|0
|654
|-129
|2
|22
|7
|Kurt Busch
|1
|5
|11
|0
|638
|-145
|1
|6
|8
|Chase Elliott
|1
|6
|7
|2
|615
|-168
|2
|7
|9
|Aric Almirola
|0
|0
|10
|1
|586
|-197
|1
|1
|10
|Alex Bowman
|1
|1
|6
|0
|577
|-206
|0
|5
|11
|Ryan Blaney
|0
|0
|8
|1
|572
|-211
|2
|2
|12
|William Byron
|0
|0
|6
|3
|549
|-234
|1
|1
|13
|Kyle Larson
|0
|0
|7
|1
|519
|-264
|3
|3
|14
|Erik Jones
|0
|0
|10
|0
|516
|-267
|0
|0
|15
|Ryan Newman
|0
|0
|8
|0
|509
|-274
|0
|0
|16
|Clint Bowyer
|0
|0
|9
|0
|505
|-278
|0
|0