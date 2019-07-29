MECS: Hamlin wins for 5th time on ‘Tricky Triangle,’ leads 1-2-3 finish for JGR

(MRN) Denny Hamlin scored his fifth win at Pocono Raceway, and third of the season, in Sunday’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Gander RV 400.

Hamlin had enough fuel to cross the finish line in overtime and lead a 1-2-3 finish for Joe Gibbs Racing.

“I was real worried,” Hamlin said about his dwindling fuel laod. “We just did a great job with the car, once we lost track position there to the 19 (Martin Truex Jr.) and 20 (Erik Jones). Thanks to Pocono for putting in the PJ1 there in Turn 3.”

It all came down to an overtime finish when Josh Bilicki brought out a late caution when he came to a stop on the backstretch. As he was nursing fuel, Hamlin got a great jump on the final restart of the day and once he cleared the field heading into the tunnel turn it was smooth sailing for the Daytona 500 winner to put win number three on the board.

Hamlin led twice for 32 laps, including the final 20.

Erik Jones and Martin Truex Jr. followed Hamlin across the finish line for the JGR sweep of the top three spots.

“There are the end, I wasn’t sure how it was all going to play out,” said Jones. “We were there for a second and the top got rolling and I couldn’t do anything. Good to get another top three run, we’ve just got to break through.”

William Byron and Kyle Larson rounded out the top five.

Kevin Harvick, Daniel Hemric, Brad Keselowski, Kyle Busch and Ryan Blaney completed the first ten finishers.

Kyle Busch and Jimmie Johnson won the first two stages.

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series now heads to Watkins Glen International next Sunday afternoon.

Fin Str Car Driver Make Laps Pts Status Laps Led 1 9 11 Denny Hamlin Toyota 163 53 Running 32 2 4 20 Erik Jones Toyota 163 43 Running 10 3 8 19 Martin Truex Jr Toyota 163 47 Running 0 4 31 24 William Byron Chevrolet 163 33 Running 0 5 23 42 Kyle Larson Chevrolet 163 38 Running 0 6 1 4 Kevin Harvick Ford 163 48 Running 62 7 17 8 Daniel Hemric # Chevrolet 163 30 Running 0 8 11 2 Brad Keselowski Ford 163 32 Running 0 9 5 18 Kyle Busch Toyota 163 38 Running 56 10 30 12 Ryan Blaney Ford 163 27 Running 0

2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Standings

After Race 21: Pocono

Rank Driver Wins Top 5s Top 10s Poles Points -Leader Stage Wins Playoff Points 1 Joey Logano 2 9 14 2 824 0 7 17 2 Kyle Busch 4 11 18 0 818 -6 8 28 3 Kevin Harvick 1 6 13 4 739 -85 4 9 4 Denny Hamlin 3 10 13 0 722 -102 3 18 5 Martin Truex Jr 4 8 13 0 701 -123 2 22 6 Brad Keselowski 3 7 11 1 695 -129 4 19 7 Kurt Busch 1 5 11 0 650 -174 1 6 8 Chase Elliott 1 6 7 2 616 -208 2 7 9 Aric Almirola 0 1 10 1 614 -210 1 1 10 Ryan Blaney 0 6 9 1 599 -225 2 2 11 Alex Bowman 1 4 6 0 596 -228 0 5 12 William Byron 0 2 7 3 582 -242 1 1 13 Erik Jones 0 7 11 0 559 -265 0 0 14 Kyle Larson 0 4 8 1 557 -267 3 3 15 Clint Bowyer 0 5 9 0 532 -292 0 0 16 Ryan Newman 0 1 8 0 532 -292 0 0

