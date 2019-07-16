Mary Emily Sharp age 91, of Mossy Grove, TN went home to be with her Lord on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, TN as she was surrounded by her loving family. She was a resident of Life Care Center of Morgan County.

Mary loved singing and testifying about what the Lord had done for her. She was a devoted Christian of the Apostolic faith. She was happiest when she was surrounded by her children and grandchildren. She was a friend to all who knew her.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Dea O. Sharp; sister, Lola Mae Mallow; brother, Delford Marlow; daughter-in-law, Shirley Sharp; son-in-laws, Don Wilson and Allen Duncan; grandson, Ray Golden; and her father and stepmother Starl and Martha Marlow.

She is survived by her sister Susie Daugherty (Alvin) of Clinton; sons, Dea Junior Sharp of Cleveland, David Sharp (Kathy) of Mossy Grove, Estill Sharp (Janet) of Clinton, Timmy Sharp (Carolyn) of Oakdale, Stevie Sharp (Tammy) of Sunbright, and Clyde Sharp (Barbara) of Sunbright; daughters, Clara Belle Golden (Donald Ray) of Lake City, Rosa Lee Wilson of Briceville, Bonnie Carroll (Edd) of Wartburg, Mary Cox (Robert) of Oakdale, and Ruby Hedden (Mark) of Benton; and four generations of 100+ grandchildren that she loved dearly.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, July 16, 2019 in the chapel of Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN from 12:00pm – 2:00pm and funeral service to follow at 2:00pm with Brother Virgil Gibson officiating. Graveside services will be held following the funeral at Circle Cemetery in Briceville, TN. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.