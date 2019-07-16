Mary “Carolyn” Heatherly Houston, age 77, of Ten Mile passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Life Care Center of Morgan County. She was born August 25, 1941 in Knoxville and has been a resident of Roane County most of her life. Carolyn was a faithful member of Salem Baptist Church in Ten Mile, where she taught the Junior Girls Sunday School class for many years. She had worked for over 25 years at Kiser- Roth Hosiery Mill and later retired from Renaissance Terrace where she had worked as a Billing Specialist. Carolyn was an avid gardener and enjoyed canning. She is preceded in death by her Husband, Howard Houston; parents Floyd and Zelma Johnson Heatherly.
SURVIVORS
DAUGHTER
Connie Brown & husband, Clement of Oakdale
SONS
Kenneth Houston of Ten Mile
Steven Houston of Evans, Georgia
GRANDCHILDREN
Cynthia Richards, Steve McCullough, Matthew Brown, Megan Houston & Cassie Houston
GREAT-GRANDCHILDREN
Audrey & Emery Richards
SISTER
Brenda Barnett & husband, James of Knoxville
BROTHERS
Richard Heatherly & wife, Patsy of Ten Mile
Jerry Heatherly of Dover, Florida
SISTERS-IN-LAW
Elsie Humphrey, Irene Deathridge & Stella Massey
A host of extended family & friends
The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00, Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Fraker Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, at Salem Baptist Church in Ten Mile with Rev. Ted Clower officiating. Interment will follow the service at Midway Church of God Cemetery.