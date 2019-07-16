Home / Obituaries / Mary “Carolyn” Heatherly Houston, age 77, of Ten Mile

Mary “Carolyn” Heatherly Houston, age 77, of Ten Mile

Jim Harris 5 days ago Obituaries Leave a comment 42 Views

Mary “Carolyn” Heatherly Houston, age 77, of Ten Mile passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Life Care Center of Morgan County.  She was born August 25, 1941 in Knoxville and has been a resident of Roane County most of her life. Carolyn was a faithful member of Salem Baptist Church in Ten Mile, where she taught the Junior Girls Sunday School class for many years. She had worked for over 25 years at Kiser- Roth Hosiery Mill and later retired from Renaissance Terrace where she had worked as a Billing Specialist.  Carolyn was an avid gardener and enjoyed canning. She is preceded in death by her Husband, Howard Houston; parents Floyd and Zelma Johnson Heatherly.

SURVIVORS

DAUGHTER                               

Connie Brown & husband, Clement of Oakdale

SONS                      

Kenneth Houston of Ten Mile
Steven Houston of Evans, Georgia

GRANDCHILDREN                    

Cynthia Richards, Steve McCullough, Matthew Brown, Megan Houston & Cassie Houston

GREAT-GRANDCHILDREN      

Audrey & Emery Richards

SISTER
Brenda Barnett & husband, James of Knoxville

BROTHERS
Richard Heatherly & wife, Patsy of Ten Mile
Jerry Heatherly of Dover, Florida

SISTERS-IN-LAW
Elsie Humphrey, Irene Deathridge & Stella Massey

A host of extended family & friends

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00, Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Fraker Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, at Salem Baptist Church in Ten Mile with Rev. Ted Clower officiating. Interment will follow the service at Midway Church of God Cemetery.  Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net.  Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of the arrangements.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Loyd G. Sprankle (Bud), age 81, of Lake City

Loyd G. Sprankle (Bud), age 81, of Lake City, TN went home to be with …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.