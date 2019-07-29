Martha Elaine Browning, age 62 of Clinton, passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019.

She was born on November 20, 1956 in West Virginia where she was raised. She moved to Clinton 5 years ago. She was of the Baptist faith and loved to spend time with her grandsons.

Martha was preceded in death by her father, Ance Laney; mother, Mable and John Coppock; brother, Jackson Laney; sister-in-law, Susie Laney.

She leaves behind her husband of 46 years, Teddy Browning of Clinton; children, Keith Browning of Clinton, Stacy Stacey of Justice, West Virginia; Caleb and wife Ashley Browning of Clinton; brother, Billy Hugh and wife Connie Laney of Isaban, West Virginia and Eric and wife Kathy Laney of Justice, West Virginia; sisters, Nadine and husband Larry Icenhour of Bristol, TN, Althea and husband Mike Chappalear of Obetz, Ohio; grandsons, Ryan, Dustin, Nathan, and Cole; also survived by other extended family members.

Visitation will be from 12 noon-1 pm on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. A graveside service will immediately follow at Leach Cemetery behind Clear Branch Baptist Church in Lake City, TN with Pastor Kenny Raines officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Premier Sharp Funeral Home to help the family with funeral expenses.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Browning family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com.