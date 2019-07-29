Man released from Campbell jail, steals cruiser, arrested in middle TN

A Kentucky man who stole a Campbell County Sheriff’s patrol car early Sunday, just hours after being released from the Jail, was arrested late Sunday night in middle Tennessee.

43-year-old Frank Chester Ramsey was arrested in Williamson County without incident, according to a post on the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, and was being held by Williamson County authorities, pending transport to Campbell County.

The CCSO says that Ramsey was released from the Campbell County Jail on Saturday, July 27th. Upon his release, however, Ramsey apparently remained on the premises, until early Sunday morning, when he smashed out a window of a patrol car that was parked and awaiting maintenance. Once he got into the vehicle, he found a spare key that had been left for the automotive technicians, and stole the 2011 Ford Crown Victoria. The Sheriff’s Office noted that there were no weapons inside the cruiser at the time of the theft.

Ramsey, who had been arrested by Jellico Police last Tuesday, July 23rd, on a charge of disorderly conduct, was arrested in Williamson County after the cruiser reportedly ran out of gas by the side of Interstate 65 late Sunday night.

Upon his return to Campbell County, Ramsey will likely face numerous charges connected to the theft.