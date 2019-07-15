Man arrested after pursuit

A Clinton man was arrested on several charges following a vehicle pursuit Sunday evening.

Anderson County Sheriff’s Deputy Matthew McGhee reported that he was on patrol at around 6:40 pm Sunday when he spotted a Didge Durango being driven by 37-year-old Benny Lowe, whom the deputy knew had his driver’s license revoked previously.

McGhee attempted to pull Lowe over, but instead, he drove off, traveling in excess of 70 miles an hour and passing another vehicle in a no-passing zone. Lowe pulled into a driveway on Pine Ridge Road, jumped out of the vehicle and fled on foot. Deputy McGhee quickly caught up to him and, after several verbal commands to get on the ground, took Lowe into custody without further incident.

While searching the car, McGhee reported fidning numerous pieces of drug paraphernalia and discovered that the Durango’s license plate had been altered with a permanent marker.

Lowe was charged with a laundry list of offenses, including: driving on a revoked license (3rd offense); felony evading, misdemeanor evading; speeding; failure to maintain a single lane; passing in a no-passing zone; altering a license plate–which is a felony; failure to yield to an emergency vehicle; reckless driving; failure to show proof of insurance; and possession of drug parpahernalia.

As of this morning, he remained in jail without bond, pending a court appearance.