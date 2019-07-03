Home / Community Bulletin Board / Louie Bluie Festival announces headliner, other musical acts for 13th annual event

Louie Bluie Festival announces headliner, other musical acts for 13th annual event

Jim Harris 40 mins ago Community Bulletin Board, Local News Leave a comment 13 Views

Inspired by Howard “Louie Bluie” Armstrong, The Louie Bluie music and arts festival aims to bring together some of the strongest talent in the region, this year on September 28th.

The headliner for the 13th annual Louie Bluie Festival is Amythyst Kiah, described in a press release from organizers as “an energetic singer-songwriter from Johnson City, Tennessee…[who] reaches deep into the past with her soulful voice and nostalgic melodies — she’s a powerhouse of bluesy alt-country.”

Amythyst regularly tours the United Kingdom and has performed at Celtic Connections, Southern Fried Festival, Cambridge Folk Festival, the Edinburgh Jazz & Blues Festival, and SummerTyne Americana Festival, according to her website.

She has opened for artists like the Indigo Girls, Rhiannon Giddens, Dom Flemons, Old Crow Medicine Show, First Aid Kit, Darrell Scott, and Tim O’Brien, according to the release.

There will be five stages at this year’s festival, and music will float throughout the park the entire day.

Other performers include:

  • Sparky and Rhonda Rucker
  • Kelle Jolley and Will Boyd
  • The Natti Love Joys
  • Jeanine Fuller
  • The Bearded
  • The Tennessee Sheiks
  • The Weeping Willows
  • The Lonetones
  • Jessica Watson and Seth Hopper
  • Evan Carawan

Keep an eye on the social media for artist interviews and profiles at louiebluie.org.

The festival takes place at Cove Lake State Park in Caryville, a town in the heart of mountain music country. Historically, Campbell County is a place steeped in music, and today is no different. It’s the home of Armstrong, the festival’s namesake, who grew up in LaFollette in the 1920s and was an incredibly talented man. He was an artist, a storyteller and a writer who played fiddle, mandolin and guitar. 

His entire family was musically gifted. Armstrong was the recipient of the 1990 National Heritage Fellowship awarded by the National Endowment for the Arts and played at Carnegie Hall. 

This festival celebrates Armstrong’s contribution to the arts and encourages musicians and artists to hone their own talents. 

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Safe boating stressed over holiday, all year round

TWRA reminds everyone that the Independence Day weekend is one of the, if not the, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.