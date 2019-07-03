Louie Bluie Festival announces headliner, other musical acts for 13th annual event

Inspired by Howard “Louie Bluie” Armstrong, The Louie Bluie music and arts festival aims to bring together some of the strongest talent in the region, this year on September 28th.

The headliner for the 13th annual Louie Bluie Festival is Amythyst Kiah, described in a press release from organizers as “an energetic singer-songwriter from Johnson City, Tennessee…[who] reaches deep into the past with her soulful voice and nostalgic melodies — she’s a powerhouse of bluesy alt-country.”

Amythyst regularly tours the United Kingdom and has performed at Celtic Connections, Southern Fried Festival, Cambridge Folk Festival, the Edinburgh Jazz & Blues Festival, and SummerTyne Americana Festival, according to her website.

She has opened for artists like the Indigo Girls, Rhiannon Giddens, Dom Flemons, Old Crow Medicine Show, First Aid Kit, Darrell Scott, and Tim O’Brien, according to the release.

There will be five stages at this year’s festival, and music will float throughout the park the entire day.

Other performers include:

Sparky and Rhonda Rucker

Kelle Jolley and Will Boyd

The Natti Love Joys

Jeanine Fuller

The Bearded

The Tennessee Sheiks

The Weeping Willows

The Lonetones

Jessica Watson and Seth Hopper

Evan Carawan

Keep an eye on the social media for artist interviews and profiles at louiebluie.org.

The festival takes place at Cove Lake State Park in Caryville, a town in the heart of mountain music country. Historically, Campbell County is a place steeped in music, and today is no different. It’s the home of Armstrong, the festival’s namesake, who grew up in LaFollette in the 1920s and was an incredibly talented man. He was an artist, a storyteller and a writer who played fiddle, mandolin and guitar.

His entire family was musically gifted. Armstrong was the recipient of the 1990 National Heritage Fellowship awarded by the National Endowment for the Arts and played at Carnegie Hall.

This festival celebrates Armstrong’s contribution to the arts and encourages musicians and artists to hone their own talents.