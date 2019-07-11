Lonnie Nelson, age 71, of Oak Ridge

Lonnie Nelson, age 71 a resident of Oak Ridge, passed away, Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at his home while surrounded by his family.

Mr. Nelson was born September 15, 1948 in Roane County, TN. He was a lifelong resident of this area and attended Beech Park Baptist Church, Woodland Baptist Church, and Calvary Baptist Church.

Lonnie was a car salesman for West Chevrolet. He was a former member of the Oak Ridge Jaycee’s and he was also instrumental in bringing the special Olympics to Oak Ridge.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Lonnie Nelson Sr. and Helen Nelson and by his wife, Wanda Nelson.

Lonnie is survived by his children: Angela Nelson, Carl and Rebecca Nelson, and David and Christina Nelson; by grandchildren: Jeremy Nelson, Jason Nelson, Pamela Loveday, Ericia Loveday, Joshua Nelson, Phillip Nelson, Kevin Nelson, David Nelson Jr. and Prescilla Nelson; by 9 great-grandchildren; by a brother, Ronald and Joyce Nelson; by a sister, Norma and David Luttrel; by special friends: Janice Hall Daugherty, Mike Eldridge, and Diana Gray and by extended family members.

The family will receive friends, Friday, July 12, 2019 between the hours of 5:00 pm and 7:00 pm at Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm in the funeral home chapel. Burial and graveside services will be held, Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 11:00 am at Roane Memorial Gardens. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Nelson family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com