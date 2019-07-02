Home / Obituaries / Linda Faye King, age 75 of Lake City

Linda Faye King, age 75 of Lake City, passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019 at the Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge. Linda was born June 3, 1944 in Lake City, Tennessee to the late Ed Disney and Reba Strong Disney. Linda was of the Baptist Faith and a member of Island Ford Baptist Church. She enjoyed shopping, cooking, and watching her grandson play ball. She loved her  church family and her family was her world. 

Survivors:   Husband   Jerry King of Lake City

                    Daughter  Kendry Tackett and Henry of Clinton

                    Grandson  Kadey Tackett of Clinton

                    Sisters       Marilyn Harmon and Omer of Lake City

                     Jewell Glaspie and Jack of Knoxville

                      Rose Mary Phillips and Lawrence of Lake City

And a host of family and friends.

Visitation: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.

Funeral Service: 8:00 PM, Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Hatmaker Funeral Home with Rev. Randy Norton officiating.

Family and Friends will meet at 10:15 AM, Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home to go in procession to the Island Ford Cemetery for an 11:00 AM interment.

Hatmaker Funeral Home of Rocky Top in charge of arrangements.

