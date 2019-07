Lakeview Baptist Church at 3330 West Wolf Valley Road in Clinton (37716) invites everyone to their revival July 21st through the 26th.

The revival begins in the 11 am service on the 21st with Pastor Robert Rhyne delivering the message, and continues that night at 7 pm with Derrick Cunningham preaching.

Monday through Friday, the 22nd through the 26th, the services begin at 7 pm each night with different preachers and singers each night.