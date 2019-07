LaFollette Police, working with the 8th Judicial District Crime Task Force and the Alcoholic Beverage Commission, conducted a raid Friday afternoon at the Big Rock Tavern in LaFollette.

The raid was executed to serve a search warrant obtained by the ABC dealing with allegations of unlicensed liquor being sold at he bar as well as a warrant dealing with illegal gambling machines.

No arrests were made on Friday, but charges are said to be pending.