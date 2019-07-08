Home / Featured / LaFollette PD arrests man after 4-hour standoff

LaFollette PD arrests man after 4-hour standoff

Jim Harris

What was first reported as a burglary call late Saturday afternoon turned into a four-hour long standoff between LaFollette Police and a man who barricaded himself inside a home.

Officers arrived at the home in the 1000 block of West Central Avenue at around 5 pm, and were informed that 48-year-old Timothy Williams, a resident of the home, had barricaded himself inside and refused to come out. Williams at one point told police that he was armed and would shoot anyone who came inside and then himself.

After four hours of negotiating, Williams came out of the house and surrendered to officers without further incident. He was taken first to the LaFollette Medical Center for a mental evaluation, and after his release, was booked into the Campbell County Jail early Sunday on several charges, including being a felon in possession of a handgun.

No one was injured during the standoff.

