Knox man arrested in Clinton

A Knoxville man was arrested early Saturday morning after Clinton Police officers found him unconscious behind the wheel of a stolen car.

Just before 7 am Saturday, officers responded to the 100 block of Christie Way on a call of a possible car accident. When they arrived on the scene, officers reported that the Toyota Corolla’s engine was running, with the headlights on and the driver’s side front bumper up against a wooden fence. The driver, later identified as Dylan James Dotson of Knoxville, was slumped over in the driver’s seat holding a loaded 9 mm pistol in his lap. Officers tried to wake Dotson to no avail, and removed the gun from his lap. Officers called EMS to the scene due to Dotson’s unresponsiveness, but he began to stir when officers unbuckled his seat belt.

When he started to exit the car, officers saw that he had been sitting on a loaded 9 mm ammunition clip. Once out of the car, Dotson–who was described as unsteady on his feet, with bloodshot eyes and slurred speech–waived his Miranda rights and answered questions.

Dotson told officers that he was too intoxicated to remember exactly what he had taken, but assumed it was probably Xanax. He further volunteered that he used to snort it, but now preferred to inject it. As for the car, which came back as having been reported stolen out of Knox County, Dotson initially said he had bought it, but changed his story later to say he had borrowed it from a friend and did not know it had been reported stolen. He also claime dhe knew nothing about the gone, but told officers that “it had better not come back as stolen.”

A search of Dotson turned up a digital scale in his pocket, along with a large amount of cash. A search of the car turned up a box of ammunition, as well as two capped hypodermic needles, other pieces of drug paraphernalia and what was described as a large amount of fake US currency.

Dotson will face charges of public intoxication, possession of a handgun while under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia, the unlawful possession of a weapon and theft of a motor vehicle.

The car was towed to an impound lot and held for Knox County authorities.