Karen Jo Fones, age 66 of Norris

Karen Jo Fones, age 66 of Norris, passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at North Knoxville Medical Center. She was born on September 21, 1952 to the late Herman and Ruby Cundiff Chelf in Campbellsville, KY. She had a bachelor’s degree from Campbellsville University. She loved animals and being in the outdoors. She enjoyed cooking,canning and she loved sports and was a skilled soccer coach. She loved her family, especially her children and grandchildren. She touched the lives of so many people and will be dearly missed.

She is survived by her husband of 45 years (together for 52 years), William Michael Fones; children, Jeremiah Michael  Fones & Megan Davis, Megan Nicole Sigmon and husband Joe, William Cory Fones and wife Amber. Siblings Sharon Ann Bottoms and husband Larry, Betty Sue Feese and husband William; precious grandchildren, Elle Long, Hunter Fones, Savannah Fones and Ali Fones. And a host of family and friends.

The family will be having a Celebration of Life for Karen at the Museum of Appalachia on August 2, 2019 at 7:00 pm.

Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of arrangements.

