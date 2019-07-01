July 1st means no more handheld cell phones while driving in Tennessee

As you have no doubt heard, today (July 1st, 2019) it is no longer legal in the state of Tennessee to talk on your cell phone without a hands-free device of some sort.

The law, passed earlier this year and signed into law by Governor Bill Lee, makes it illegal for drivers in the state to hold a cell phone or mobile device with any part of their body (including the legs). It is also now illegal to write, send or read any text-based communications while driving. The new law also means that if you drop your mobile device under or between the seats, you will have to wait to find it as the new law stipulates that iit is now illegal to “reach for a cell phone or mobile device in a manner that requires the driver to no longer be in a seated driving position or properly restrained by a seat belt.” The new law also prohibits drivers from watching videos or movies on their devices while driving and from recording or broadcasting videos while behind the wheel and in motion.

Drivers may still use their mobile devices to talk on the phone by using an earpierce, headphones, or wrist-worn devices. Drivers are also allowed to use one button their cell to initiate or terminate voice communications, and to use voice-based technology to send text messages.

It will remain legal to speak on a cell phone while driving if you are calling 911 for an emergency.

The new law also allows drivers to use their phones or mobile devices to stream music as long as it does not include videos on the screen, but cannot touch the device to either activate, program or skip music while driving.

Violators could face fines up to $50, but that figure could reach $100 if the violation causes an accident or $200 if the violation occurs in construction or school zones.

For much more on the new law, plus a list of answers to frequently asked questions, visit the website established by the state at https://www.handsfreetn.com/.