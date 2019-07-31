Home / Obituaries / Jose Longoria, Jr. age 59 of Clinton

Jose Longoria, Jr. age 59 of Clinton

Jim Harris 22 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 49 Views

Jose Longoria, Jr. age 59 of Clinton, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019.

A former Anderson County Sheriff Deputy and an operator at Y-12. He enjoyed riding his Harley Trike.

Preceded in death by his mother, Beatrice Lacer and step-father, Bill Lacer;

He is survived by his sons, Justin Longoria and wife Kim, Joseph Longoria and step-son, Donald Jason Miller; companion, Kathy Petersen; grandchildren, Kenny Jose Longoria and Dorothy Maylene Longoria, Cody Petersen and Alissa Petersen; brother, John (Buzzy) Lucas and sister, Victoria Wagner; and canine companion, Luke.

The family will receive friends Friday, August 2, 2019 from 5-7 PM at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home, Clinton Chapel. www.holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Penelope “Penny” Oliver Roberts Ogles, age 73

Penelope “Penny” Oliver Roberts Ogles, age 73, passed away July 15, 2019 at 7:05 a.m. …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.