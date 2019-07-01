John William Drumright, age 79 of Kingston, TN passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center in Knoxville, TN. He loved his family, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and was an over all caring person. John enjoyed fishing.

John is preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Betty Drumright; wife, Kathy Drumright; daughter, Laurie Jean Hall; three brothers and one sister.

John is survived by his sons, John Elliott and wife Pam of Ooltewah, TN, and Ronald William Drumright of West Plains, MO; daughters, Cindy Jo Humphrey and husband Shawn of Andersonville, TN, and Stacey Ann Hamilton of Kingston, TN; son in law, Ricky Lynn Hall of Kingston, TN; brothers, Joe Drumright and wife Barbara of Athens, TN, and Donnie Drumright of West Plains, MO; sisters, Cathy Stockton, Margaret Tackett, Lillian Lunn, Rhonda Spencer, Wilda Gibson, Joyce Burgess, Milly Andrews and Becky Fox all of West Plains, MO; twelve grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.

John’s family will have a memorial service for him at a later date. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.