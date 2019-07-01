Home / Obituaries / John William Drumright, age 79 of Kingston

John William Drumright, age 79 of Kingston

Jim Harris 6 mins ago Obituaries Leave a comment 6 Views

John William Drumright, age 79 of Kingston, TN passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center in Knoxville, TN.  He loved his family, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and was an over all caring person.  John enjoyed fishing.

John is preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Betty Drumright; wife, Kathy Drumright; daughter, Laurie Jean Hall; three brothers and one sister.

John is survived by his sons, John Elliott and wife Pam of Ooltewah, TN, and Ronald William Drumright of West Plains, MO; daughters, Cindy Jo Humphrey and husband Shawn of Andersonville, TN, and Stacey Ann Hamilton of Kingston, TN; son in law, Ricky Lynn Hall of Kingston, TN; brothers, Joe Drumright and wife Barbara of Athens, TN, and Donnie Drumright of West Plains, MO; sisters, Cathy Stockton, Margaret Tackett, Lillian Lunn, Rhonda Spencer, Wilda Gibson, Joyce Burgess, Milly Andrews and Becky Fox all of West Plains, MO; twelve grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.

John’s family will have a memorial service for him at a later date.  Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Stella Kennedy, age 95 of Lake City

Stella Kennedy, age 95 of Lake City, passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.