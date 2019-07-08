Janice Diane Capps, age 66 of Clinton passed away at her residence on Friday, July 5, 2019. Janice graduated from Fulton High School in 1971 and was a registered nurse at several hospitals in Knoxville, Tennessee. She was preceded in death by her parents, George “Pee Wee” & Louise Cash; daughters, Kristi Capps and Heather Saltkill; husband, Freddy Capps; brother, Larry Wayne Cash.

She is survived by:

Grandsons…………….. Austin & Alex Saltkill

Son-in-law……………… Kevin Saltkill

Sister…………………… Lisa Estes & husband Nick

Brother…………….. Jerry Cash & wife Linda

Nephews…………. David Cash, Steve Cash & wife Rita & Rusty Mink

Nieces……………. Kayla Hutchison & husband Victor

Emaleigh Reagan & husband Lee

Brandi Sutherland & husband Patrick

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. The family will have a graveside service 10:00 am, Thursday at Grandview Memorial Garden. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com