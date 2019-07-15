James Willard Haney, age 77, of Knoxville

James Willard Haney, age 77, a resident of Knoxville, passed away, Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville.

Mr. Haney was born and raised on a farm, which is where his love for tractors came from.

James was employed at ORNL and Y-12 before his retirement from Y-12. He was a member of Batley Baptist Church for 59 years and enjoyed bluegrass and gospel music.

James is preceded in death by his parents: Brance and Hallie Haney and by a sister, Bertha Haney.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Alma Haney; by a daughter, Redeana “Deana” Haney Gangwer and husband, Jeff; by a brother, Elmer Haney; by nephews: Mike Haney, and Vernon Phillips and wife, Wanda and by nieces: Kathy Ellis, Carol Townley, Loretta Reed, Vivian Haga and Anne Belden.

The family will receive friends, Tuesday, July 16, 2019 between the hours of 6:00 pm and 8:00 pm at Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs. The funeral will be held, Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 12:30 pm at Batley Baptist Church with Luke Kidwell and Eddie Perry officiating. Burial and graveside services will follow at Anderson Memorial Gardens. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Haney family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com