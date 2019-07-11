Irvin Vann, age 76, of Oliver Springs

Irvin Vann, age 76, a resident of Oliver Springs, passed away, Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Parkwest Medical Center.

Irvin was born, December 3, 1942 in Morgan County, TN. He was a lifelong resident of the area.

He was a member of the Moose Club in Oak Ridge and enjoyed fishing and the outdoors.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Robert and Rosie Jane Vann; by step-son, Ricky Nance; by sisters, Odessa Vann, Mildred Seiber and Margaret Green; by brothers, Kenneth Russell, Rev. Freddie Vann, Robert Vann Jr., Ralph Vann and Charles Climber Vann.

Mr. Vann is survived by his daughter, Christy (Farris); by step-children, Larry (Lisa) Nance, Bucky (Missy) Nance and Mike Nance; by sisters, Ida Rogers, Gladys Houston, Naomi (Jackie) Seiber; by grandchildren, Andrew (Connor) Turpin, Alex (Amber) Turpin and Ciara Vann; by great grandchildren, Kayden Turpin, Braxton Turpin, Braydon Bristal Turpin; by sister-in-laws, Marteen Vann and Ethel Vann; by the mother of the children, Joann Vann; by special nephew Robbie Vann and niece Julie Hope; also numerous other family members.

The family will receive friends 1-3 pm Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. Funeral service will begin at 3 pm with Gary Massengill officiating. Burial will immediately follow the funeral service at Indian Creek Cemetery.

A special thank you to Quality Home Health.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Vann family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com.