Homelessness to be discussed during Monday meeting

Andy O’Quinn, the executive director of TORCH, will be the guest speaker at the Monday, July 22, meeting of the Anderson County Democratic Women’s Club.

The group will meet at 6 p.m. at The Other One, a deli at 178 Randolph Road in Oak Ridge’s Grove Center.

O’Quinn will discuss homelessness and TORCH’s services in Anderson County. TORCH, Trinity Outreach Center of Hope, assists those who have lost housing with outreach to provide education about services and housing resources and by helping the homeless find housing as quickly as possible.

No reservations for the meeting are necessary. Those attending may order dinner from the menu.

For more information, please email Ann Mostoller at amostoller@msw-law.com or call Mary Matheny at (865) 483-8937.